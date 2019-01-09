Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen Reacts To Trump's Address By editor • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredAll Things Considered on IPR News and News/Studio One TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 9, 2019 5:32 pm NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland about President Trump's remarks on Tuesday. TweetShareGoogle+Email