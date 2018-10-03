Democrat Fred Hubbell Calls State Budget Surplus 'Fiscal Mismangement'

By & 2 minutes ago
  • Democratic candidate for Iowa governor Fred Hubbell in IPR's Des Moines studios. 10/1/2018
    Democratic candidate for Iowa governor Fred Hubbell in IPR's Des Moines studios. 10/1/2018
    John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been critical of the state’s budgeting practices under Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Hubbell, a 67-year-old retired businessman, says recent figures from the state revenue estimating conference are an indication of fiscal mismanagement. The $127 million surplus was larger than budget officials expected.

“We shouldn’t have been taking money out of education, out of healthcare, out of public safety, out of the judicial system and then come up with a budget surplus that was a lot bigger than they thought it was and they can’t explain why,” Hubbell said in a wide-ranging interview with Iowa Public Radio. 

Gov. Reynolds, 59, says the budget surplus is a sign the economy is growing.

Reynolds has been critical of Hubbell for not releasing more of his tax returns and not being transparent enough about the sources of his wealth. Hubbell says the criticism is overblown.

The two will square off in their first of three debates on October 10th in Des Moines.  You can hear where Hubbell stands on many issues including the privatization of Medicaid management and education funding in the full interview with IPR’s Clay Masters.

Tags: 
news
2018 Election

Related Content

Fred Hubbell: 2017 Session was My Tipping Point

By & Apr 27, 2018
John Pemble / IPR

Fred Hubbell is an Iowa businessman who was also tapped by Democratic Governor Chet Culver to chair the Iowa Power Fund and be interim director of the Iowa Department of Economic Development amid the film tax scandal. He has been active in Democratic politics for years, donating to many campaigns and candidates. But, he says listening to Republicans talk about the success of the 2017 session after defunding Planned Parenthood, rolling back collective bargaining rights and privatizing Medicaid was the tipping point that pushed him to become a candidate himself.

Republican Tax-Writer Blasts Hubbell’s Tax Policies

By Sep 26, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

The Republican Party of Iowa featured their Ways and Means Chairman from the Iowa Senate today to criticize the Democratic candidate for governor’s expressed views on tax policy.

Gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell is on record criticizing government spending on corporate tax credits.   But for a news conference at RPI headquarters in Des Moines,  Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Sioux City, put together a list of the millions in tax breaks Hubbell Realty and other Hubbell concerns have received over the years.  

Libertarian Jake Porter Looks to Influence Governor's Race

By & Sep 26, 2018
John Pemble/IPR

Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Jake Porter was not invited to participate in the three debates between Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell. Porter says it’s too bad because he would’ve added to the conversation.

“We would talk about things that may get ignored now like criminal justice reform (and) things that often aren’t talked about,” Porter says. “Also, different ideas for the budget."

Attacks Ramp Up In Homestretch Of Close Iowa Governor's Race

By Sep 20, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

There’s a close race for governor in the state right now between incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell. With less than two months before the election, IPR Morning Edition Host Clay Masters dicsusses the status of the race with Des Moines Register Chief Politics Reporter Brianne Pfannenstiel.