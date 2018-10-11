Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Decoding the Driftless


  • Courtesy of Sustainable Driftless, Inc.

The glaciers that once covered Iowa provided rich topsoil and a land welcoming to farmers, but in the northeast corner of the state, there is wild, beautiful land untamed by glaciers.

This edition of Talk of Iowa focuses on the Driftless region in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois, and northeastern Iowa. Charity Nebbe talks with Tim Jacobson and George Howe, the filmmakers behind the new documentary, Decoding the Driftless.

Later in the hour, she talks with Tarriona Ball of New Orleans, the lead singer of the group Tank and the Bangas, winners of NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Concert.

Talk of Iowa
Environment

Tarriona Ball of Tank and the Bangas on Poetry, Body Image and the Spotlight

By & 1 hour ago
Nick Spanos

Tank and the Bangas, an American funk and soul music group from New Orleans won 2017’s Tiny Desk Contest by unanimous vote, wowing NPR’s music desk with their unique spoken word inspired style. During this Talk of Iowa conversation, Tarriona "Tank" Ball,  who is  lead vocalist for the band, talks with host Charity Nebbe. 

Tank and her band are headlining a Halloween show on Tuesday, October 30 at Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa. 