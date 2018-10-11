Listen to the entire show - Talk of Iowa

The glaciers that once covered Iowa provided rich topsoil and a land welcoming to farmers, but in the northeast corner of the state, there is wild, beautiful land untamed by glaciers.

This edition of Talk of Iowa focuses on the Driftless region in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois, and northeastern Iowa. Charity Nebbe talks with Tim Jacobson and George Howe, the filmmakers behind the new documentary, Decoding the Driftless.

Later in the hour, she talks with Tarriona Ball of New Orleans, the lead singer of the group Tank and the Bangas, winners of NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Concert.