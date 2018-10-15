Bowling the Fastest Growing High School Sport in Iowa

Hear the full show

Bowling is the fastet growing high school sport in Iowa, and it's also growing rapidly at the collegaite level.

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Andy Diercks, head coach of the bowling team at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, and Charla Green, Iowa State’s USBC Bowling Association Manager, about the culture surrounding this sport, as well as the scholarship and social benefits for students.

Later in the hour, Bev Van Blair, Executive Director of the Iowa Bowling Proprietors, and Jess Leighty, co-owner of Coon Bowl in Cedar Rapids, discuss the value of Iowa's bowling centers.