Blue Avenue September 16

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

BIG HARP GEORGE-I WANNA KNOW

J P SOARS-SHINING THROUGH THE DARK

BRYCE JANEY-KEY TO THE HIGHWAY

RUSH CLEVELAND-SO MANY WAYS TO GET THE BLUES

GINA SICILIA-LIGHT ME UP

BOB CORRITORE-HARMONICA WATUSI (EXCERPT)

LITTLE WALTER-BLUE & LONESOME

THE ROLLING STONES-BLUE & LONESOME

LITTLE WALTER-I GOTTA GO

THE ROLLING STONES-I GOTTA GO

LITTLE WALTER-I HATE TO SEE YOU GO

THE ROLLING STONES-I HATE TO SEE YOU GO

HOWLIN' WOLF-JUST LIKE I TREAT YOU

THE ROLLING STONES-JUST LIKE I TREAT YOU

NANCY WRIGHT-TRAMPLED (EXCERPT)

6:00

SONNY LANDRETH-IPR EXCLUSIVE RECORDING, ELECTRIC PARK BALLROOM-WATERLOO 2/10/18

SHEMEKIA COPELAND-AIN'T GOT TIME FOR HATE

ANTHONY GERACI-TIME'S RUNNING OUT

