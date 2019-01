Blue Avenue January 6

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

MATT WOODS-I'M A BLOODHOUND

PAUL OSCHER-POOR MAN BLUES

BRYAN LEE-I AIN'T GONNA STOP

FRANK BEY-GIVE IT TO GET IT

BOBBY BLACK HAT-PUT ON YOUR RED SHOES

COLIN JAMES-TEARS CAME ROLLING DOWN

BOB CORRITORE-POTATO STOMP (EXCERPT)

KEVIN BURT-COME ON SEE ABOUT ME

JAMES HARMAN & NATHAN JAMES-THE CLOCK IS TICKING

IVY FORD-MAMA DON'T

HEATHER NEWMAN-WILLIE JAMES

WALTER TROUT w/ERIC GALES-SOMEBODY GOIN' DOWN

SISTER MERCY-RIVER OF TEARS

BOB CORRITORE-RUKUS RHYTHM (EXCERPT)

6:00

CINDY GRILL AND ALAN SMITH-EXCLUSIVE IPR RECORDINGS, DES MOINES BOTANICAL CENTER, 1/22/17

JOHNNY WINTER-MOJO BOOGIE

LITTLE CHARLIE & THE NIGHTCATS-TV CRAZY

DONALD KINSEY & THE KINSEY REPORT-CORNER OF THE BLANKET

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)