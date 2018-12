Blue Avenue December 23

This trip down Blue Avenue originally occured 12/18/16

Checking out all the Christmas decorations along the Avenue this week!

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)

ALBERT KING-SANTA CLAUS WANTS SOME LOVIN'

FREDDIE KING-CHRISTMAS TEARS

B B KING-CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

RUFUS THOMAS-I'LL BE YOUR SANTA, BABY

CHUCK LEAVELL-EVEN SANTA GETS THE BLUES

CHUCK LEAVELL-HEY SANTA

ROOMFUL OF BLUES-I TOLD SANTA CLAUS

LLOYD GLENN-SLEIGH RIDE (EXCERPT)

JAMES ANDREWS-CHRISTMAS IN NEW ORLEANS

BIG AL CARSON-SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN

NEW BIRTH BRASS BAND-SANTA'S SECOND LINE

CJ CHENIER-ZYDECO CHRISTMAS

ETTA JAMES-MERRY CHRISTMAS BABY

CHARLES BROWN-CHRISTMAS COMES BUT ONCE A YEAR

JACKSON TRIO-JINGLE BELL HOP (EXCERPT)

6:00

CAREY BELL-CHRISTMAS TRAIN

LIL ED-CHRISTMAS TIME

W C CLARKE-CHRISTMAS PARTY

COCO MONTOYA-A BLUESMAN'S CHRISTMAS

LITTLE CHARLIE & THE NIGHTCATS-IT'S CHRISTMAS TIME AGAIN

THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA-TALKIN' CHRISTMAS

EDDIE C CAMPBELL-SANTA'S MESSIN' WITH THE KID

WILLIAM CLARKE-BLOWIN' THE FAMILY JEWELS (EXCERPT)