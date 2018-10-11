Biss & Beethoven=Brilliant Duo

The world-renowned pianist, Jonathan Biss, hopes to complete recording all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas by 2020. He also created a Beethoven/5 project, with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and five living composers each writing a concerto inspired by one of Beethoven’s five piano concertos.

His online course, Exploring Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas, enrolled more than 150,000 students from 60 countries. What an outreach!

This weekend, Jonathan Biss pairs up with Orchestra Iowa for their Masterworks I concerts entitled “Piano Star Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven.” In addition to Beethoven’s 1st Piano Concerto, Biss will perform Sally Beamish’s new work, City Stanzas, from his Beethoven/5 project. Also featured on the program will be works by Mozart and Handel.

Orchestra Iowa’s performances are:

Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:30 PM at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, October 13, 2018, 7:30 PM at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids

Sunday, October 14, 2018, 2:30 PM at the Sondheim Center in Fairfield

For tickets and more details, visit http://www.artsiowa.com/tickets/concerts/piano-star-jonathan-biss-plays-beethoven/