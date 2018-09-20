Related Program: 
Biohacking to Zoodles: 840 New Words Added to Dictionary

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Patricia O'Connor, the author of Woe is I, about new words that have been added to the dictionary in 2018. 

Snap Judgment LIVE Comes to Iowa City

By & Sep 17, 2018

The host of Snap Judgment, Glynn Washington, has a way of catching people’s attention and not letting go. He draws listeners deep into an idea or a story and leads the audience toward unlikely conclusions.

Every episode of the public radio show and podcast is different from every other episode, but great storytelling is at the heart of it all.

Puppeteers Meet in West Liberty for Great Plains Puppet Train Festival

By & Sep 12, 2018
Courtesy of Brian Hull

Puppeteers from all over the country are traveling to Iowa for the Great Plains Puppet Train, a regional puppet festival in West Liberty.

The events begin Thursday, September 13 and run through Sunday the 16th. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe visits with some of the artists who will be performing, including Brian Hull of Nashville.

Author’s Unusual Biography of da Vinci Fills in Historic Gaps

By & Sep 12, 2018

Leonardo da Vinci was a certifiable genius, but historical evidence suggests that he was something of a late bloomer. Mike Lankford, author of the biography Becoming Leonardo: An Exploded View of the Life of Leonardo da Vinci,  uses archival details and a lot of imagination to bring the legend to life.