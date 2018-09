Backtracks September 22

A show of shows!

Hour # 1 originally aired 1/19/13

VARIOUS ARTISTS-OPENING COLLAGE OF SONGS

DENNIS HERROLD-MAKE WITH THE LOVIN'

WELDON ROGERS-SO LONG, GOOD LUCK, GOODBYE

LAURA LEE PERKINS-I JUST DON'T LIKE THIS KIND OF LIVIN'

JOHNNY GARNER-KISS ME SWEET

LEW WILLIAMS-ABRACADABRA

THE MARVELETTES-PLEASE, MR. POSTMAN

THE BEATLES-PLEASE, MR. POSTMAN

THE SHANGRILAS-LEADER OF THE PACK

THE DETERGENTS-LEADER OF THE LAUNDROMAT

DOC BAGBY-DUMPLINS (EXCERPT)

JAN & DEAN-POPSICLE

THE TODDS-POPSICLE

RAY CHARLES-I CAN'T STOP LOVIN' YOU

DON GIBSON-I CAN'T STOP LOVIN' YOU

IPSISSIMUS-HOLD ON

THE PENNY PEEPS-MODEL VILLAGE

JON-IS IT LOVE?

MIKE PROCTOR-MR. COMMUTER

JR. WALKER-CLEO'S MOOD (EXCERPT)

3:00-This hour originally aired 3/15/14

JANIS JOPLIN - LITTLE GIRL BLUE

PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS - SOUL MAN

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL DAY - A HOT SUMMER DAY

THE FLOCK - TIRED OF WAITING

JEFF BECK GROUP - JAILHOUSE ROCK

PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC - STAGGOLEE

POCO - PICKIN' UP THE PIECES

MILES DAVIS - SPANISH KEY (EXCERPT)

JETHRO TULL - NOTHING TO SAY

BLODWYN PIG - SEND YOUR SON TO DIE

SPOOKY TOOTH - I AM THE WALRUS

FREE - OH I WEPT

MOTT THE HOOPLE - THUNDERBUCK RAM

THE DUALS-STICK SHIFT (EXCERPT)

4:00

This hour originally aired 5/11/13

DEEP PURPLE-HIGHWAY STAR

QUEEN-I'M IN LOVE WITH MY CAR

THE CLASH-BRAND NEW CADILLAC

PAUL REVERE & THE RAIDERS-SS396

RONNY & THE DAYTONAS-BUCKET T

THE BEACH BOYS-409

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN-RACING IN THE STREETS

NELSON RIDDLE ORCHESTRA-ROUTE 66 THEME (EXCERPT)

CHARLIE RYAN-HOT ROD LINCOLN

JOHNNY CASH-ONE PIECE AT A TIME

GEORGE HARRISON-FASTER

ZZ TOP-ARRESTED FOR DRIVING BLIND

RAMBLIN' JIMMIE DOLAN-HOT ROD RACE

JAN & DEAN-THE LITTLE OLD LADY FROM PASADENA

LITTLE FEAT-LET IT ROLL

GENE VINCENT-WHY DON'T YOU PEOPLE LEARN TO DRIVE?

MATTHEW FISHER-INTERLUDE (EXCERPT)