Author Sarah Prineas and "The Lost Books"--It's Her New Book for Young Readers

Charity speaks with Iowa City author Sarah Prineas.

Fantasy author Sarah Prineas of Iowa City has a new book for middle-grade readers, "The Lost Books." (HarperCollins) The book came out this summer and launches an exciting new series from Prineas, the author of the acclaimed "Magic Thief" series.

Charity speaks with Prineas during this segment and the author reads some passages from "The Lost Books" as well. We find out the powerful "Lost Books" at the palace library are infesting people with an evil magic and two unlikely friends must figure out who, or what, is controlling the books and their power.