Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

All Night Long: Living in a 24 Hour World

By & 19 minutes ago
  • Ryan Hallock/Flickr

We're living in a world that increasingly operates 24 hours a day, due to forces of globalization. What does that mean for us and our working hours? Our leisure time? 

"We must take responsibility for our connectedness."

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, we talk about the reasons we're working more hours than ever before and when and why we started to see businesses open all night long. 

To start the show, Cynthia Freidhoff, whose father founded Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf, one of the first 24 hour diners in the state, joins host Charity Nebbe. 

Then, Bob Bosselman, a professor of apparel, events and hospitality management at Iowa State University; David Dowling, a journalism professor at the University of Iowa; and Benjamin Hunnitcut, a professor of leisure studies at the University of Iowa, also join the conversation to talk about how the industrial revolution and social media have worked to fuel the 24 hour cycle. 

"Our country has the longest work hours put in per year than any other nation than South Korea," says Hunnicut. "There is a time crunch, and it certainly comes from work expanding into more and more of our lives." 

Tags: 
Talk of Iowa
Iowa Week

Related Content

Bats, and Owls, and Insects- Iowa's Natural World After Dark

By & Oct 2, 2018
USFWS/Ann Froschauer

 

Feel like braving the dark? Those who head outside after nightfall are sure to be rewarded with natural sights and sounds unlike anything available during daylight hours.

 

Growing Up In Iowa

By & Ben Stanton Oct 13, 2017
John Gayler / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/2.0/legalcode

For Carol Bodensteiner, growing up on an Iowa farm meant hard work and connection to the family unit.  She felt her work was valued even when she was very little.  In this final show in our Iowa Week series, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Bodensteiner about her childhood experiences and what they say about Iowa. 

Bodensteiner says one aspect of growing up in Iowa that has changed is the freedom she had to roam outside.