All Night Long: Living in a 24 Hour World

We're living in a world that increasingly operates 24 hours a day, due to forces of globalization. What does that mean for us and our working hours? Our leisure time?

"We must take responsibility for our connectedness."

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, we talk about the reasons we're working more hours than ever before and when and why we started to see businesses open all night long.

To start the show, Cynthia Freidhoff, whose father founded Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf, one of the first 24 hour diners in the state, joins host Charity Nebbe.

Then, Bob Bosselman, a professor of apparel, events and hospitality management at Iowa State University; David Dowling, a journalism professor at the University of Iowa; and Benjamin Hunnitcut, a professor of leisure studies at the University of Iowa, also join the conversation to talk about how the industrial revolution and social media have worked to fuel the 24 hour cycle.

"Our country has the longest work hours put in per year than any other nation than South Korea," says Hunnicut. "There is a time crunch, and it certainly comes from work expanding into more and more of our lives."