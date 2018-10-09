After Dark: Working the Night Shift

Listen to the entire show - Talk of Iowa

Working the night shift takes a serious toll. In fact, there’s even a term for it - “shift work disorder.”

But many overnight jobs are critical for keeping communities safe, and there’s no doubt they play an important part in the economy. Working overnights can be a way to get your foot in the door career-wise, the pay is sometimes better, and a lot of parents turn to shift work to avoid paying for daycare.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with three people who work overnights: emergency veterinarian Dr. Janelle Karau of the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Specialty Center in Cedar Rapids, a nurse who works the overnight shift in the emergency room at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and Officer Mike Harkrider of the Iowa City Police Department.

Listen: Charity Nebbe's ride along with Officer Michael Harkrider

Harkrider became a police officer five years ago, and he’s been working the night shift in Iowa City ever since. Nebbe joined him for a ride-along on a Thursday evening in Iowa City.